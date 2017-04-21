Darrin Yarbrough, Shure Thing Band Pe...

Darrin Yarbrough, Shure Thing Band Perform at Country Meets Rock Festivals

Darrin Yarbrough and Shure Thing Band bring their uniquely feel-good Countrified-Blues all the way from Ventura, Calif. to Buffalo Springs Lake where they'll perform at the Country Meets Rock Festivals, 9999 High Meadow Rd. , Friday, May 12. Showtime: 6:00pm.

