Cottontail Day Festival at Ventura Harbor
Now that spring is in full bloom, families are on the hunt for the Easter Bunny, and they can spend an egg-citing day with him by simply hopping to the beach for Ventura Harbor's Cottontail Day Festival. All ages are invited to this family-friendly celebration on April 8, weather permitting, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ventura Harbor Village on the Village Lawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|No Taxes On Ruling Class
|Mar 13
|New Tax Code
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC