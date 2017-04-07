Cottontail Day Festival at Ventura Harbor

Now that spring is in full bloom, families are on the hunt for the Easter Bunny, and they can spend an egg-citing day with him by simply hopping to the beach for Ventura Harbor's Cottontail Day Festival. All ages are invited to this family-friendly celebration on April 8, weather permitting, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ventura Harbor Village on the Village Lawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.