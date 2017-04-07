Cottontail Day Festival at Ventura Ha...

Cottontail Day Festival at Ventura Harbor

Now that spring is in full bloom, families are on the hunt for the Easter Bunny, and they can spend an egg-citing day with him by simply hopping to the beach for Ventura Harbor's Cottontail Day Festival. All ages are invited to this family-friendly celebration on April 8, weather permitting, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ventura Harbor Village on the Village Lawn.

