Cirith Ungol Releases Exclusive Live Version Of 'King Of The Dead' [News]
In conjunction with Cirith Ungol's first ever live show on European soil at the Keep It True festival in Lauda-Konigshofen, Germany, Metal Blade Records will release the Ultimate Edition of Cirith Ungol's King Of The Dead album on the weekend of the fest, April 28th!. In conjunction with Cirith Ungol's first ever live show on European soil at the Keep It True festival in Lauda-Konigshofen, Germany, Metal Blade Records will release the Ultimate Edition of Cirith Ungol's King Of The Dead album on the weekend of the fest, April 28th! This version was recorded live during the band's comeback show at the Frost & Fire festival last October in Ventura, CA.
