All that the Rain Promises | Questions remain as w...
On Jan. 4, Lake Casitas reached an all-time low: just 35.1 percent of capacity and nearly 80 feet below the high-water mark that circuitously, and ominously, lined its lip. Meanwhile, wells in the Ventura and Ojai valleys were running deep and, in many cases, dry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|23 hr
|Dododo
|5
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob Masters
|392
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar '17
|Whing Knutt
|1
|1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo...
|Mar '17
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC