Algae Bloom of Doom | Birds, seals and other sea life affected by...
Fish and wildlife biologist Jenny Marek collects data on a Pacific loon found on Ventura County beach. Photo by Hazel Rodriguez/USFWS Spring is here and while flowers are visible on Ventura County hillsides, another, more lethal bloom is bringing sickness to birds and sea lions along the coast.
