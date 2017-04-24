Agitating for the Environment
One place to take on global environmental stewardship may be your own laundry room. Remarkably, the spotlight now is not on detergents or bleach, but rather on the apparel itself, agitating away in the bowels of the machine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Mon
|Ignorance
|6
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob Masters
|392
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar '17
|Whing Knutt
|1
|1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo...
|Mar '17
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC