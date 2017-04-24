Agitating for the Environment

Agitating for the Environment

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Psychology Today

One place to take on global environmental stewardship may be your own laundry room. Remarkably, the spotlight now is not on detergents or bleach, but rather on the apparel itself, agitating away in the bowels of the machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Mon Ignorance 6
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr 7 gubmintnewsblasto 1
No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet Apr 5 Govmt News Breaks 1
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar '17 Bob Masters 392
Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique Mar '17 Whing Knutt 1
1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo... Mar '17 Newsroom_LA 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,571,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC