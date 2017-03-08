Wirsing Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy

Wirsing Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy

District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced on March 2, 2017 that David Joseph Wirsing of Ventura pleaded guilty to conspiracy to impede enforcement by Certified Unified Program Agency Official, a felony offense. Wirsing was the former transportation manager for Santa Clara Waste Water Company located at 815 Mission Rock Road in Santa Paula.

