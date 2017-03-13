Tsunamis: Know Your Risk, Know What to Do

At its regular meeting on March 21, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt a resolution proclaiming March 27-31 as Tsunami Preparedness Week in Santa Barbara County. During the last week of March, federal, state and local emergency officials ask residents and visitors along the ocean to take a moment to learn more about their risks of a tsunami and what actions are needed.

