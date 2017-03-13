This tiny program keeps our coasts safe. Trump's gutting it, of course.
The semi-annual meeting of the Sea Grant Association in Washington, D.C., is usually a straightforward affair. It's typically a time for administrators from around the country to discuss coastal research and hash out the association's business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Tue
|ssammedd
|1
|No Taxes On Ruling Class
|Mon
|New Tax Code
|1
|KellyAnne on way to NKorea?
|Mon
|hogwart
|2
|Give Up Pension For Trump
|Mar 12
|Pres Quotes Line
|1
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|LaVern n Sheryl 70s
|21
|Poor are Fun To Watch
|Mar 10
|Don t Need No Health
|1
|Hoo Tooty Check E O 011310
|Mar 4
|Hooty Tooty Bbootie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC