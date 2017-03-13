Sprouts needs workers for stores opening in Glendora, Rancho Cucamonga

Sprouts Farmers Market is expanding its Southern California footprint with four new stores in Rancho Cucamonga, Glendora, La Verne and Ventura that will bring an estimated 400 jobs to the region. The Phoenix-based grocery chain is looking to hire full-and part-time department managers, assistant department managers, clerks, backup receivers and a variety of other positions for a store that will open May 3 at 6753 Carnelian St. in Rancho Cucamonga.

