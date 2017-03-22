SBCC Student Awarded National Engineers Week Scholarship
SBCC aerospace engineering student Jeffrey Sorenson was recently awarded the E-Week Scholarship for Engineering, one of 10 college students in the combined counties of Santa Barbara and Ventura to receive the award. The scholarships of $1,000 for each recipient were awarded at the 43rd annual E-Weeks Awards Banquet in at Cal State University Channel Islands in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
