Public Spectacle | Gentle Giants

Ventura held its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, and attendees were lucky indeed to spot four very special visitors in the procession. A quartet of purebred Irish wolfhounds - siblings Finnegan and Killarney McCree of Temecula, Sunny from Brea and Teagan from Norco - proudly marched down Main Street, decked out in Kelly green.

