Protest Over Cottage Hospital's VBAC Ban

Protest Over Cottage Hospital's VBAC Ban

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

"My body, my choice!" chants echoed outside Cottage Hospital on Saturday afternoon, when mothers, babies, husbands, and midwives gathered to protest the hospital's ban. The ban, established in 2003, prevents women from being offered vaginal birth assistance after having a C-section.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo... 18 hr Newsroom_LA 1
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
No Taxes On Ruling Class Mar 13 New Tax Code 1
KellyAnne on way to NKorea? Mar 13 hogwart 2
Give Up Pension For Trump Mar 12 Pres Quotes Line 1
Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... (Aug '16) Mar 11 LaVern n Sheryl 70s 21
Poor are Fun To Watch Mar 10 Don t Need No Health 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,665,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC