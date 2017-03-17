Our view: Ventura creates model for h...

Our view: Ventura creates model for helping homeless

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Pacific Business Times

Amid the turmoil of November's election results, it was easy to overlook passage of the Measure O sales tax increase for the city of Ventura. The Business Times took some heat for endorsing Measure O, which clearly struck a chord with voters who rejected a countywide transportation tax measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
No Taxes On Ruling Class Mar 13 New Tax Code 1
KellyAnne on way to NKorea? Mar 13 hogwart 2
Give Up Pension For Trump Mar 12 Pres Quotes Line 1
Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... (Aug '16) Mar 11 LaVern n Sheryl 70s 21
Poor are Fun To Watch Mar 10 Don t Need No Health 1
Hoo Tooty Check E O 011310 Mar 4 Hooty Tooty Bbootie 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,621,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC