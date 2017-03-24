Our view: Progress on Highway 101 widening welcome sign
In fits and starts, the inevitable widening of Highway 101 from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara is proceeding at a steady pace. The latest sign of progress on the project is the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments' approval for building HOV lanes in the Linden Avenue to Casitas Pass Road portion of the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|No Taxes On Ruling Class
|Mar 13
|New Tax Code
|1
|KellyAnne on way to NKorea?
|Mar 13
|hogwart
|2
|Give Up Pension For Trump
|Mar 12
|Pres Quotes Line
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC