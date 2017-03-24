Our view: Progress on Highway 101 wid...

Our view: Progress on Highway 101 widening welcome sign

In fits and starts, the inevitable widening of Highway 101 from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara is proceeding at a steady pace. The latest sign of progress on the project is the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments' approval for building HOV lanes in the Linden Avenue to Casitas Pass Road portion of the project.

