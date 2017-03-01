Mendocino College president a candidate for chancellor at Ventura
Superintendent/President Arturo Reyes, of the Mendocino-Lake Community College District, has been named a finalist in the search for chancellor at the Ventura County Community College District. Reyes credits the staff and faculty at Mendocino College for his recruitment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even most Trump backers want a path to citizens...
|14 hr
|Righty01
|10
|sugar daddy? (Apr '15)
|Feb 26
|hilo haddy
|6
|Clones Cost $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
|Trump Mutant Clone Theory
|Feb 25
|ImAllin
|2
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
|Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ...
|Feb 18
|Sean
|2
|Syphilis in D C?
|Feb 16
|holey smokes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC