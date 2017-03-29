Meet the Underground | Revolving underground club night brings...

Meet the Underground | Revolving unde...

Club Fallout, a burgeoning local industrial night, is one of four uniquely subversive underground club nights that Oxnard-based promoter/producer/DJ Jacob Gonzales organizes in Ventura County. The 29-year-old pied piper of underground sound throws a variety of events with live touring and local bands, DJs and full thematic dA©cor at unexpected venues such as El Miramar Nightclub Dining and Dancing in Oxnard.

