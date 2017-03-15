Justice Served | Ventura County cold cases lead to...
In July 1980, 15-year-old Stacy Knappenberger was found inside her Oxnard home fatally beaten and stabbed. Thomas Young, former Oxnard resident, was arrested for her murder 32 years later in 2012 in Alabama and then convicted in February 2015.
