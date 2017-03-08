Hancock's Dramatic Comeback Leads to ...

Hancock's Dramatic Comeback Leads to Doubleheader Sweep of Ventura College

Allan Hancock College softball's Myranda Morales hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a 14-13 come-from-behind win over Ventura and a doubleheader sweep for the Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs, who won the opening game 4-1, improved to 4-1 in Western State Conference play and 10-2 overall.

