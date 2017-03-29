Eye on the Environment
Robert Wyland became famous for his environmental art, starting in the 1980s with life-size murals of whales in their natural environment. The mass appeal of these "whaling walls" later extended to his work in photography, sculpture and painting, bringing hundreds of thousands of people into his luminescent perception of underwater life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|19 hr
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|No Taxes On Ruling Class
|Mar 13
|New Tax Code
|1
|Give Up Pension For Trump
|Mar 12
|Pres Quotes Line
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC