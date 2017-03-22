Energy Matters | Discussions continue on controversial issues in Oxnard, Ventura

The California Energy Commission will conduct a workshop on flooding risks on the Puente Power Project on Tuesday, March 28, at the Performing Arts Center in Oxnard, starting at 11 a.m. The proposal filed by NRG Oxnard Energy Center LLC in 2015 has been met with opposition from residents, lawmakers and environmental and social advocacy groups. Conversely, numerous people have also supported the new construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.