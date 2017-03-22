Energy Matters | Discussions continue on controversial issues in Oxnard, Ventura
The California Energy Commission will conduct a workshop on flooding risks on the Puente Power Project on Tuesday, March 28, at the Performing Arts Center in Oxnard, starting at 11 a.m. The proposal filed by NRG Oxnard Energy Center LLC in 2015 has been met with opposition from residents, lawmakers and environmental and social advocacy groups. Conversely, numerous people have also supported the new construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|No Taxes On Ruling Class
|Mar 13
|New Tax Code
|1
|KellyAnne on way to NKorea?
|Mar 13
|hogwart
|2
|Give Up Pension For Trump
|Mar 12
|Pres Quotes Line
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC