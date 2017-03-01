Dream Big | Big, big fun with engineers
Dream Big: Engineering Our World Directed by: Greg MacGillivray Starring: Menzer Pehlivan, Steve Burrows, Avery Bang, Angelica Hernandez 42 min. If you don't think math and science are creative, then spend a little time with the good folks who filmed the documentary Dream Big: Engineering Our World .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KellyAnne on way to NKorea?
|Mon
|Deport A C A Users
|1
|Hoo Tooty Check E O 011310
|Mar 4
|Hooty Tooty Bbootie
|1
|Even most Trump backers want a path to citizens...
|Mar 1
|Righty01
|10
|sugar daddy? (Apr '15)
|Feb 26
|hilo haddy
|6
|Clones Cost $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
|Trump Mutant Clone Theory
|Feb 25
|ImAllin
|2
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC