Check Fraud Suspects Wanted for Quest...

Check Fraud Suspects Wanted for Questioning

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Edhat

The two females depicted in the above surveillance photographs are suspects in numerous check fraud cases within the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Ventura, and Oxnard. According to statements provided by the victims, the females are approaching bank customers and asking for their assistance in cashing a check on their behalf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Tue Bob Masters 392
Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique Tue Whing Knutt 1
1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo... Mar 18 Newsroom_LA 1
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
No Taxes On Ruling Class Mar 13 New Tax Code 1
KellyAnne on way to NKorea? Mar 13 hogwart 2
Give Up Pension For Trump Mar 12 Pres Quotes Line 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Ventura County was issued at March 22 at 10:51PM PDT

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC