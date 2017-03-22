Check Fraud Suspects Wanted for Questioning
The two females depicted in the above surveillance photographs are suspects in numerous check fraud cases within the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Ventura, and Oxnard. According to statements provided by the victims, the females are approaching bank customers and asking for their assistance in cashing a check on their behalf.
