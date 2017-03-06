Carpinteria Volleyball Rebounds Again...

Carpinteria Volleyball Rebounds Against Ventura

Wednesday Mar 1

Mayerik Rodriguez pounded 17 kills, leading Carpinteria to a four-set win over Ventura in a non-league boys volleyball match on Wednesday night. The scores were 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20.

