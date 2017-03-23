Area High School Leagues Will Have Ne...

Area High School Leagues Will Have New Look in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Noozhawk

Are you ready for a Channel League with Santa Barbara High, San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez and without Ventura and Buena? Or, Laguna Blanca and Providence competing for league titles against Bishop Diego, Cate, La Reina, Grace Brethren, Foothill Tech, Santa Clara, Villanova or Thacher. Those were just a few of the configurations that were approved by high school athletic directors and principals at Thursday's releaguing meeting for the CIF Northern Area at Oxnard High.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar 21 Bob Masters 392
Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique Mar 21 Whing Knutt 1
1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo... Mar 18 Newsroom_LA 1
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
No Taxes On Ruling Class Mar 13 New Tax Code 1
KellyAnne on way to NKorea? Mar 13 hogwart 2
Give Up Pension For Trump Mar 12 Pres Quotes Line 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Ventura County was issued at March 27 at 5:07AM PDT

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC