3 men accused of forcing teen into prostitution

Three men were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a teenage girl and forcing her into prostitution in San Diego. According to the Ventura Police Department, three Fresno men -- 21-year-old Brian Lewis, 20-year-old Rasheed Howard and 18-year-old Dashawn Jackson -- were arrested in Ventura and booked into jail on felony human trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.