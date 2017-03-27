3 men accused of forcing teen into prostitution
Three men were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a teenage girl and forcing her into prostitution in San Diego. According to the Ventura Police Department, three Fresno men -- 21-year-old Brian Lewis, 20-year-old Rasheed Howard and 18-year-old Dashawn Jackson -- were arrested in Ventura and booked into jail on felony human trafficking and conspiracy charges.
