Ventura fault could cause stronger shaking, new research finds
Researchers find that the fault has a staircase-like structure, which would result in stronger shaking and more damage during an earthquake IMAGE: The figure shows the location of the Ventura-Pitas Point fault with respect to the cities involved. The view is of Southern California, as seen from the Pacific coast looking east.... view more RIVERSIDE, Calif.
