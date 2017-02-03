Valerie Pike Releases 'Crimson and the Battle of Lonely Mountain'
VENTURA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Author, Valerie Pike, has released her audio book, Crimson and the Battle of Lonely Mountain, narrated by Tracy Turner, on Author's Republic Platform. Distribution through Amazon, Audible, iTunes, Findaway, and Audiobooks.com will begin on February 9, 2017.
