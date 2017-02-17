Up to 1 inch of rain an hour slam San...

Up to 1 inch of rain an hour slam Santa Barbara, Ventura counties

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday. A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syphilis in D C? Thu holey smokes 1
Trump Mutant Clone Theory Feb 10 Item No Longer Ex... 1
Regime Change In U S Feb 7 Team Mgmt 1
Putin to get California in Deal Feb 6 such a deel ouch 1
Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix Feb 2 Secure Line Agcy 1
Cab Fare to Huatulco? Feb 1 dae traydur 1
Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open Jan 29 Dasvi Danya Troop... 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC