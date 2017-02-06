Two Dead in Ventura Shooting | Retired judge shot victim before turning gun on self
The Ventura Police Department released the following in regard to a murder-suicide that occurred at 11:05 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. It was later revealed that the suspect, 69-year old Herbert Curtis, was a former Ventura County Superior Court Judge. On the above date and time, the Ventura Police Department Command Center received a call from a resident in 5500 block of Dorsey St., reporting that her neighbors were involved in a verbal domestic.
