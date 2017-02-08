The Three Sisters Bronte. A Reading

The Three Sisters Bronte. A Reading

Sunday Feb 5

Arlene Hutton's Parhelia seems to enjoying a new life as The Three Sisters BrontAÂ«. Tody, February 6, there will be a reading in Ventura, CA: Rubicon Theatre Company presents The Three Sisters BrontAÂ« by Arlene Hutton Directed by Katharine Farmer Mon Feb 6, 2017 | 7:00PM Rubicon Theatre Company | 1006 East Main Street, Ventura CA 93001 Set against the bleak and windy Yorkshire moors in the mid-1800s, Arlene Hutton's Three Sisters BrontAÂ« follows the lives of the sisters as they struggle to find creative prosperity, while navigating the harsh realities of male society.

Ventura, CA

