The Three Sisters Bronte. A Reading

Arlene Hutton's Parhelia seems to enjoying a new life as The Three Sisters BrontAÂ«. Tody, February 6, there will be a reading in Ventura, CA: Rubicon Theatre Company presents The Three Sisters BrontAÂ« by Arlene Hutton Directed by Katharine Farmer Mon Feb 6, 2017 | 7:00PM Rubicon Theatre Company | 1006 East Main Street, Ventura CA 93001 Set against the bleak and windy Yorkshire moors in the mid-1800s, Arlene Hutton's Three Sisters BrontAÂ« follows the lives of the sisters as they struggle to find creative prosperity, while navigating the harsh realities of male society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bronte Blog.