Strong Fourth Quarter for OCB Bank
OCB Bancorp, parent company of Ojai Community Bank, and divisions - Santa Barbara Community Bank, Ventura Community Bank and Santa Paula Community Bank, reports strong performance for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2016. OCB Bancorp net income was $1.282 million in 2016, an increase of $361,000 or 39 percent over 2015 results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regime Change In U S
|Tue
|Team Mgmt
|1
|Putin to get California in Deal
|Feb 6
|such a deel ouch
|1
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|Feb 2
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|Feb 1
|dae traydur
|1
|Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open
|Jan 29
|Dasvi Danya Troop...
|1
|Beach Sex Annoys Tourists
|Jan 27
|hahaha
|2
|sugar daddy? (Apr '15)
|Jan 24
|Citizen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC