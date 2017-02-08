Strong Fourth Quarter for OCB Bank

Strong Fourth Quarter for OCB Bank

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Noozhawk

OCB Bancorp, parent company of Ojai Community Bank, and divisions - Santa Barbara Community Bank, Ventura Community Bank and Santa Paula Community Bank, reports strong performance for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2016. OCB Bancorp net income was $1.282 million in 2016, an increase of $361,000 or 39 percent over 2015 results.

