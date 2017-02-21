Storm Closes Highways In and Around S...

Storm Closes Highways In and Around Santa Barbara County

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Noozhawk

Mudslides, flooding and fallen trees caused dozens of road closures throughout Santa Barbara County Friday, and major highways were shut down within a few hours of the heavy rain hitting the Central Coast. Mud made its way across both northbound lanes of Highway 101 near La Conchita, between Carpinteria and Ventura, and a flash flood warning was issued for the nearby Solimar Fire burn area.

