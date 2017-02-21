Storm Closes Highways In and Around Santa Barbara County
Mudslides, flooding and fallen trees caused dozens of road closures throughout Santa Barbara County Friday, and major highways were shut down within a few hours of the heavy rain hitting the Central Coast. Mud made its way across both northbound lanes of Highway 101 near La Conchita, between Carpinteria and Ventura, and a flash flood warning was issued for the nearby Solimar Fire burn area.
