Severe Drought Drops to 4 Percent of California
More than 80 percent of California is no longer in drought after a series of winter storms, including last week's hourslong soaker in Southern California. About 17 percent of the state remains in drought, according to this week's U.S. Drought Monitor report, the first since last Friday's powerful storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|23 hr
|Transition Report...
|1
|Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ...
|Feb 18
|Sean
|2
|Syphilis in D C?
|Feb 16
|holey smokes
|1
|Trump Mutant Clone Theory
|Feb 10
|Item No Longer Ex...
|1
|Regime Change In U S
|Feb 7
|Team Mgmt
|1
|Putin to get California in Deal
|Feb 6
|such a deel ouch
|1
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|Feb 2
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC