Severe Drought Drops to 4 Percent of ...

Severe Drought Drops to 4 Percent of California

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

More than 80 percent of California is no longer in drought after a series of winter storms, including last week's hourslong soaker in Southern California. About 17 percent of the state remains in drought, according to this week's U.S. Drought Monitor report, the first since last Friday's powerful storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trade Social Security for Wall? 23 hr Transition Report... 1
Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ... Feb 18 Sean 2
Syphilis in D C? Feb 16 holey smokes 1
Trump Mutant Clone Theory Feb 10 Item No Longer Ex... 1
Regime Change In U S Feb 7 Team Mgmt 1
Putin to get California in Deal Feb 6 such a deel ouch 1
Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix Feb 2 Secure Line Agcy 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC