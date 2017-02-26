Photo Flash: Rubicon Theatre Company ...

Photo Flash: Rubicon Theatre Company Celebrates Black History Month...

Rubicon Theatre Company celebrates Black History Month with THE DEVIL'S MUSIC: THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith , starring singer and actress Miche Braden of the original Off-Broadway production . Described by CBC as a, "bawdy, bluesy, boozy rollicking night out at the theatre," the show follows the life, loves and career of blues and jazz singer Bessie Smith , called the "Empress of the Blues."

