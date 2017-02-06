Owner makes device that holds hotdog in front of dog
The DIY canine controller: Bizarre harness holds hot dog in front of Barclay the bulldog's face to direct him The device sits on the dog's back and rotates the hot dog in different directions with the aid of a remote control. The device sits on the dog's back and rotates the hot dog in different directions with the aid of a remote control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin to get California in Deal
|16 hr
|such a deel ouch
|1
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|Feb 2
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|Feb 1
|dae traydur
|1
|Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open
|Jan 29
|Dasvi Danya Troop...
|1
|Beach Sex Annoys Tourists
|Jan 27
|hahaha
|2
|sugar daddy? (Apr '15)
|Jan 24
|Citizen
|4
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC