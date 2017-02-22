on the Record: JJ Frank: a Window in Time
JJ Frank, the Ventura duo of Jeff Jones and Frank Sunseri, offers up A Window in Time , a new collection of very mellow songs perfectly suited to walking along the beach or otherwise enjoying a lazy day just nosing through one favorite spot after another. Perennial professional musicians, their colleagues on the record will be immediately familiar to local music lovers.
