on the Record: JJ Frank: a Window in ...

on the Record: JJ Frank: a Window in Time

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Ventura County Reporter

JJ Frank, the Ventura duo of Jeff Jones and Frank Sunseri, offers up A Window in Time , a new collection of very mellow songs perfectly suited to walking along the beach or otherwise enjoying a lazy day just nosing through one favorite spot after another. Perennial professional musicians, their colleagues on the record will be immediately familiar to local music lovers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trade Social Security for Wall? Feb 22 Transition Report... 1
Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ... Feb 18 Sean 2
Syphilis in D C? Feb 16 holey smokes 1
Trump Mutant Clone Theory Feb 10 Item No Longer Ex... 1
Regime Change In U S Feb 7 Team Mgmt 1
Putin to get California in Deal Feb 6 such a deel ouch 1
Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix Feb 2 Secure Line Agcy 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC