Light Rain Expected Over the Weekend in Santa Barbara County
Between Saturday and Monday, predicted rainfall amounts in most of the county are less than a quarter-inch, according to meteorologist Curt Kaplan with t he National Weather Service in Oxnard . "We aren't expecting a lot of rain," Kaplan said.
