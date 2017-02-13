Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Ventura, CA

Head lice infamously cause stress, lost work, missed school days and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. Thanks to Lice Clinics of America and their newest clinic in Ventura, parents along the central coast, including Santa Barbara, Montecito, Ojai, Ventura, Oxnard and more, have an alternative to hours and hours of nit pickers or weeks of home remedies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.