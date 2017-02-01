Illegal Kickback Charges Brought Agai...

Illegal Kickback Charges Brought Against Prospect Mortgage

Prospect Mortgage, a Sherman Oaks, California based lender has been cited by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for paying illegal kickbacks for mortgage business referrals . Two real estate brokers and a mortgage servicer were accused of taking those kickbacks.

