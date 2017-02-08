I Would Roll 3,100 Miles | Gabriel Cordell talks 99-day trans-America ...
At the age of 42, having spent the better part of a decade high and spaced out, Gabriel Cordell decided to do something extraordinary. That something turned out to be a 99-day wheelchair trek across the United States, unwittingly inspiring people along the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
