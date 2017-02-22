Happenings

'BIOLOGY OF BIVALVE SHELLFISH, MUSSEL GROWING TECHNOLOGY AND EQUIPMENT' 7-8:30 p.m. As part of the Ventura Shellfish Enterprise series of workshops, this workshop will be a primer on the biology of mussels as they relate to production methods. Channel Islands National Park, 1901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor.

