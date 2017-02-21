Fatal Traffic Collision on Victoria Ave.

Fatal Traffic Collision on Victoria Ave.

Sunday Feb 19

On the above date and time, the Ventura Police Command Center received numerous 911 calls reporting an injury traffic collision involving a single vehicle at the intersection of Victoria Ave. and Telephone Rd. Officers and Ventura City Fire personnel arrived on scene and found the driver, a 21-year-old female, suffering from serious injuries. There was also a 21-year-old male passenger found trapped and unconscious in the front passenger seat.

