Fatal Traffic Collision on Victoria Ave.
On the above date and time, the Ventura Police Command Center received numerous 911 calls reporting an injury traffic collision involving a single vehicle at the intersection of Victoria Ave. and Telephone Rd. Officers and Ventura City Fire personnel arrived on scene and found the driver, a 21-year-old female, suffering from serious injuries. There was also a 21-year-old male passenger found trapped and unconscious in the front passenger seat.
