Dos Pueblos Seeded Third for CIF Division Wrestling Tournament
Host Dos Pueblos has been seeded third for Saturday's CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Wrestling Duals at Sovine Gym. Fourteen teams will be competing in a bracketed single-elimination tournament for a CIF championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|Thu
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|Feb 1
|dae traydur
|1
|Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open
|Jan 29
|Dasvi Danya Troop...
|1
|Beach Sex Annoys Tourists
|Jan 27
|hahaha
|2
|sugar daddy? (Apr '15)
|Jan 24
|Citizen
|4
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC