Dos Pueblos Seeded Third for CIF Division Wrestling Tournament

Host Dos Pueblos has been seeded third for Saturday's CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Wrestling Duals at Sovine Gym. Fourteen teams will be competing in a bracketed single-elimination tournament for a CIF championship.

