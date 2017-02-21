Despite Rise in Costs, CA City Considers Merger with County FD
Feb. 18--Santa Paula city officials continue to explore joining the Ventura County Fire Department, a move that could cost significantly more for taxpayers in the long term. Under the proposed change, the city would disband its department, formed in 1903, and join the fire district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|14 hr
|Transition Report...
|1
|Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ...
|Feb 18
|Sean
|2
|Syphilis in D C?
|Feb 16
|holey smokes
|1
|Trump Mutant Clone Theory
|Feb 10
|Item No Longer Ex...
|1
|Regime Change In U S
|Feb 7
|Team Mgmt
|1
|Putin to get California in Deal
|Feb 6
|such a deel ouch
|1
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|Feb 2
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC