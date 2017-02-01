Crews respond to 5 suspicious fires in Ventura Harbor
Officials are investigating a string of five suspicious fires at Ventura Harbor, including one that destroyed a commercial fishing boat. Douglas Miser, a fire battalion chief with the city of Ventura, says crews responding to a vehicle fire early Tuesday soon learned there were other blazes in the immediate area.
