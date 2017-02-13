Clare Joan Dudash of Santa Barbara, 1931-2917
Clare Joan Dudash, 85, peacefully entered Heaven on Nov. 15, 2016, surrounded by family in her Santa Barbara home. She was an energetic, generous, loved and cherished woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Mutant Clone Theory
|Feb 10
|Item No Longer Ex...
|1
|Regime Change In U S
|Feb 7
|Team Mgmt
|1
|Putin to get California in Deal
|Feb 6
|such a deel ouch
|1
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|Feb 2
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|Feb 1
|dae traydur
|1
|Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open
|Jan 29
|Dasvi Danya Troop...
|1
|Beach Sex Annoys Tourists
|Jan 27
|hahaha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC