Berkeley rally for Trump generating limited enthusiasm

Calls to march in support for President Donald Trump on March 4 are meeting with mixed enthusiasm locally, partly the apparent result of the recent widespread repudiation of alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos by erstwhile fans. A Feb. 8 Breitbart News article headlined "Exclusive - The Spirit of America: Conservative grassroots leaders plan massive pro-Trump demonstrations nationwide" linked to the website of Main Street Patriots, which lists more than 50 rallies scheduled for March 4. The list includes Brea, Palmdale, San Diego, Simi Valley and Ventura in California.

