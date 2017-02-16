Al Mal Capital acquires US-based Poinsettia Plaza shopping centre

Al Mal Capital PSC, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC and a diversified, multi-line investment institution headquartered in Dubai, has announced the acquisition of Poinsettia Plaza - the 153,000 square feet neighborhood shopping centre located in Ventura, California. The transaction, executed through Al Mal Direct Investments, builds on the company's investments in private companies and real estate assets in the region and beyond.

