Welcome Back | The Museum of Ventura County reopens Jan. 8

The Museum of Ventura County will start off 2017 by throwing open its doors to the public for the first time since August. One and all are invited to the opening ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 8, with entertainment, historic interpreters , crafts for kids and more.

